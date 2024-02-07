Teamfront Receives Growth Investment From Mainsail Partners

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Teamfront, a leading provider of business management software, payments solutions, and services with diverse business lines including over 3,000 customers and $2.2 billion in invoicing volume, announces a growth investment from Mainsail Partners. While specific financial details remain confidential, this investment enables Teamfront to embark on its next phase of expansion, aiming to strengthen its market presence through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to broaden its business lines across multiple verticals.

Teamfront has acquired four businesses to-date, including ArborGold (business management software for the tree care and arbor industry), ServiceMonster (business management software for the carpet cleaning and window washing industries), Fieldster (business management software for the pest control industry) and Accrisoft (Teamfront's modern digital marketing product offering).

Founded in 2023 by CEO, Cameron Darby, in collaboration with Mainsail Partners, Teamfront operates strategically to drive transformative change in specialized markets. The company's success is driven by an unwavering commitment to being a customer-centric organization. They integrate mission-critical core vertical software, payments processing, and marketing services, delivering user-friendly, robust solutions tailored to the distinctive needs of small to mid-sized business owners. This approach not only empowers Teamfront's vertical software businesses (the "Team Cos") to elevate customer experiences but also aims to propel organic growth across its business.

Darby expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our collaboration with Mainsail Partners empowers us to drive innovation, amplify our sales and marketing initiatives, enhance customer success programs, and explore strategic acquisitions aligned with our vision. We are eager for the exciting journey ahead and the continued value we hope to deliver to our esteemed Team Cos and customers."

The experience of founders who have partnered with Teamfront highlight the impact of the Teamfront approach. Joe Kowalski, founder of ServiceMonster, shared, "What appealed to me about Teamfront was their objective of strengthening focus on our core markets. Joining Teamfront allowed us to center our energies where they mattered most. The transition was smooth, with minimal disruptions to my team, whom I consider to be the backbone of ServiceMonster."

Donna Garner, co-founder of Arborbold, had similar sentiments regarding the benefits of partnering with Teamfront. "Teamfront has opened new market penetration opportunities for Arborgold with unlimited access to SaaS playbooks that otherwise would be out of reach. Today, Arborgold teams are moving ahead at lightning speed and virtually eliminating common growth barriers."

Jeff Kline, founder of Accrisoft, described the alignment with his vision for his company, "Teamfront's values, leadership, and commitment to growth make them an invaluable partner in realizing Accrisoft's full potential."

Teamfront's comprehensive solutions automate fundamental back-office tasks, streamline and optimize payments, drive growth through powerful marketing websites and services, and boost loyalty through effective customer communications. Teamfront has emerged as a trusted partner for bootstrapped, founder-owned companies seeking operational support for sustainable growth.

About Teamfront:

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Teamfront is a strategic partner to founder-owned software companies that are market leaders in niche verticals. Our team, comprised of seasoned executives in vertical SaaS, provides holistic operational support, playbooks, and best practices that enable our Team Cos to achieve their visions. Our commitment is to empower software companies to thrive and succeed in their unique domains. Together, we aim to thrive on this journey of growth. Learn more at Teamfront .

About ServiceMonster:

With over two decades of innovation, ServiceMonster stands as a leader in the field service industry fueled by the core belief that when service professionals have the right tools and support, they can achieve great things. Our all-in-one customer management, scheduling, and marketing solution is meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of service professionals, particularly in carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and window cleaning companies. Learn more at ServiceMonster .

About Arborgold:

For over 25 years, Arborgold has stood as the go-to companion for green professionals striving to elevate their businesses. Arborgold is a comprehensive solution that strives to streamline your business operations, reduce costs, and increase profitability. From managing leads to scheduling, routing, and renewals, our platform's goal is to simplify every aspect of your business. Learn more at Arborgold .

About Fieldster:

Fieldster has enabled field services teams with their business management software for over a decade. Fieldster offers a range of functionalities, including sales tracking, service scheduling, and billing. The mobile app is popular among field technicians, putting essential task functionality at their fingertips. From accepting payments to automating collections with Autopay, building efficient schedules, and automated route optimization, Fieldster provides pest control business owners with the tools to enable them to increase sales and customer retention. Learn more at Fieldster .

About Accrisoft:

In the span of the last quarter century, Accrisoft has evolved into a dynamic force, assisting numerous businesses, both large and small, in launching visually stunning and engaging websites that educate visitors, coupled with marketing services that are designed to drive prospective customers. Our journey has been marked by a commitment to empowering our customers to deliver valuable services to their communities. Learn more at Accrisoft .

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For more than 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit or follow the firm on LinkedIn .

