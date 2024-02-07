Sherwood Lumber Celebrates 70 Years Of Excellence And Family Legacy

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Seven Decades Worth of the Pursuit of an Impeccable Experience

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Sherwood Lumber, a cornerstone in the wholesale lumber and building material space, commemorates seven decades of success as it reaches its 70th-year milestone. Established in 1954 by Bernard Goodman, the company has flourished through three generations and remains committed to family values and industry leadership. The name "Sherwood," created by Bernard's wife Arline, holds a special place in the company's history. Arline, inspired by the legend of Robin Hood and her lucky number eight, ensured that the name symbolizes not just a label but integrity and strength.

70th year

logo

As Sherwood Lumber enters this 70th year, the company is not just marking a moment but celebrating throughout the entire year. Each month will represent a decade of the company's rich history, commemorating with multiple activities and parties planned for associates, customers, and vendors. These festivities aim to honor the strong relationships that have been integral to the company's success.

From its modest beginnings, Sherwood Lumber has grown into a leader within the wholesale lumber and building material industry. Guided by the vision of its founder and currently led by President and CEO Andrew Goodman, the company thrives alongside his three sons Michael, Joshua, and Aytan, embodying the essence of family-driven business values. Andrew Goodman, reflecting on the incredible 70-year passage, shares, "Seven decades ago, my father Bernard embarked on a mission to build a lasting legacy. Today, as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Sherwood Lumber, I am immensely proud of our growth, resilience, and the enduring impact we are creating."

As the torch passes from one generation to the next, the Goodman family remains involved in the company's operations. Michael Goodman, serving as the Director of Finance and General Counsel, contributes financial acumen and legal expertise to the leadership team. Reflecting on the company's growth, Michael states, "It's an honor to contribute to the success of Sherwood Lumber. We've not only weathered challenges but thrived, and I look forward to shaping our financial future."

Joshua Goodman, Senior Vice President of Forest Product Sales and Supply Chain, emphasizes the importance of adaptability in the industry: "Innovation and a focus have been key to our success. Sherwood Lumber has a commitment to quality, service, and environmental stewardship."

Aytan Goodman, the newest addition to the operations division, brings fresh perspectives and energy to Sherwood Lumber: "Joining the family business is a privilege. I am excited to contribute to the legacy and embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Sherwood Lumber is poised for a bright future, building on the solid foundation of over seven decades. The company remains committed to its core values, blending tradition with innovation.

As Sherwood Lumber celebrates 70 years, the Goodman family and the entire Sherwood team express gratitude to their customers, partners, and employees who have been integral to their journey.

Contact Information

Michael Goodman

Legal

[email protected]

6312971904

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

View the original press release on newswire.