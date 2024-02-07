(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Wasatch Property Management leads industry with in-house AI design to improve renter experience.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Wasatch Property Management, a leading multifamily management company, announced today in-house Artificial Intelligence floorplan, rendering and site plan design capabilities to improve the renter experience and better integrate advanced technologies to further propel the multifamily space into a modern approach in technology adoption. As the first Multifamily Management Company to announce in-house capabilities of AI design for these use cases, WPM creates new opportunities for improving and enhancing the digital experience in a time of exponential growth in the rental market.

"We are thrilled to be able to create a practical and very much improved way of designing core components of the rental experience utilizing in-house AI methods," says Kainoa Clark, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wasatch Group. "In an industry that is often late to adopt and integrate new technologies we are pleased to offer renters a better visual experience that delivers on speed, quality and innovation."

With the utilization of AI to create sitemaps, renderings and floorplans in-house, renters are better served in their search for new living options online. Speed of design and delivery are significantly improved and quality very much advanced when utilizing the newer and more advanced technology features that AI provides. AI is better able to capture details and specifics when it comes to layouts, materials used and viewing options for renters in their online search for rental homes.

"Wasatch Property Management has always worked hard to be at the forefront of adopting better ways and in many cases, like utilizing AI, creating new ways for our ever-growing industry," says Janae Jarvis, President of Wasatch Property Management. "What our team has been able to create internally will allow us to serve our customer base in a way like never before."

About Wasatch Property Management - WPM is revered as the gold standard when it comes to multi-family property management. With a portfolio of over 16,500 units across 6 states the WPM portfolio of properties includes market rate living, affordable housing and senior affordable communities. They have received numerous awards and recognitions that highlight their incredible team of leaders and on-site team members as well as their forward thinking approach to asset management.

