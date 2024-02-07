Protenus Is Awarded Top-Performing Solutions Vendor In Two Segments For Second Consecutive Year Based On 2024 Best In KLAS Report

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Healthcare Compliance Analytics Company Achieves Highest Score for Patient Privacy Monitoring and Drug Diversion Surveillance Solutions for Two Consecutive Years

KLAS's annual report, based on survey responses from hospital customers, grades vendors on their ability to consistently deliver guidance, analytics, and insight that help their customers identify and prevent privacy data breaches and drug diversion.

Patient privacy violations and clinical drug diversion create huge risks for hospitals' and health systems' reputations and finances and the safety of their patients, workforces, and communities at large. It is estimated that healthcare organizations spend nearly $39 billion a year solely on administrative activities related to regulatory compliance. Protenus AI-driven solutions are designed to provide a more effective method of identifying suspicious or inappropriate behavior proactively, enabling healthcare compliance stakeholders to reduce the inefficient manual tasks and focus on better risk-reduction outcomes for their organization and patients served.

Protenus CEO and co-founder Nick Culbertson remarked, "We take pride in delivering AI-driven solutions that not only support our customers' compliance efforts to eliminate risk, but also in the reputation we have earned within the healthcare community as a valued and reliable partner. We appreciate the time our customers have taken to share their feedback with our team so that we may continue to deliver quality solutions and support to healthcare organizations nationwide, now and in the future."

Protenus customers surveyed by KLAS offer commentary to support their responses, such as, "I have been in my role for quite a long time and have used a lot of different products for not just access monitoring but also other types of compliance and billing products, but Protenus' system is one of the best products I have ever used." (Survey response from Director role, dated March 2023.) Another customer noted, "Protenus' product is better than the one we had before, and we love it more. Protenus' system is more robust, and it gives us better results. We have identified some issues that would not have been caught before. The AI helps monitor things and learns from the information we are feeding it. The system has been good overall. We like Protenus' system and the reporting our boss gets from it." (Survey response from Analyst/Coordinator role, dated April 2023.)

According to KLAS CEO Adam Gale, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

