Kuwait Amir Departs Oman, Concludes State Visit

MUSCAT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed, along with official accompanying delegation the Omani capital of Muscat on Wednesday, concluding a state visit.

His Highness was seen off at the airport by Sultan Oman Haitham Bin Tareq and a senior delegation.

His Highness the Amir and His Majesty the Sultan patronized earlier in the day the official inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries. (end)

