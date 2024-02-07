Kuwait Amir Departs Oman, Concludes State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed, along with official accompanying delegation the Omani capital of Muscat on Wednesday, concluding a state visit.
His Highness was seen off at the airport by Sultan Oman Haitham Bin Tareq and a senior delegation.
His Highness the Amir and His Majesty the Sultan patronized earlier in the day the official inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries. (end)
