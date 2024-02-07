Arab Multidimensional Social Development Forum Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The High-Level Arab Multidimensional Social Development Forum began in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday with the participation of several countries, including Kuwait.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day event, Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam Al-Misnad affirmed it was important to invest in human beings and their ingenuity to achieve social development.

The drastic transformation seen in the Arab region required reviewing and serious contemplation to face challenges and move forward in all aspects, she added, noting that it was very important to achieve the goals of sustainable development in eradicating poverty, boosting human rights, and enabling individuals with special needs to bring upon much-sought progress.

On her part, Egyptian Social Solidarity Minister and president of the 43rd session of the Arab social ministers' council Nevine Al-Kabbaj indicated that Arab social cooperation was necessary nowadays due to the grave challenges facing the region, namely the current inhumane Israeli campaign against the Palestinian people and their families.

Addressing issues of poverty and concerns of people with special needs are major topics to be addressed by Arab countries, she said.

She affirmed that promoting the family unit was an initial aspect that all Arab countries must work towards.

Delivering his speech, Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit indicated that the current forum came during a turbulent time as Israeli merciless war machine is committing atrocities against the Palestinian people.

He affirmed that the Arab League was working on all domains to counter crimes committed against the Palestinian people and especially against families, women, elderly, and children.

While casualties amounted to nearly 100,000 people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the forum has crucial task in bringing the voice of Palestinians to the world, added Abdul-Gheit.

He stressed that the Arab League paid great attention to the social development in the region, saying that it was a vital part of overall plans for progress for Arab countries.

The Arab forum will focus on matters pertaining to family and social development and would also look into matters and topics, which came out of previous similar Arab meetings and sessions. (end)

