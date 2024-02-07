Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Prime Mining Corp.

2/7/2024 - 8:12 AM EST - Impact Analytics Inc. : Announced the launch of its intelligent software pilot program, Pulse, which is designed to allow users to build off of, and advance, select capabilities of Impact Analytics' proprietary software currently under development by the Company. Eric Entz, the CEO of the Company stated“We are excited to announce the Pulse Program. We believe that developing early-stage partnerships will enhance our products under development, as well as may lead to the creation of new products which compliment our current corporate objectives.” Impact Analytics Inc. shares C are trading up 1 cent at $1.64.









