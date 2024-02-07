(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Static on Way Back Toward Record Levels

S&P Stuck in Minus TerritoryU.S. Futures Little ChangedRates Spike, Stocks SubsideMarkets Shy from Record Levels on Fed Words Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 7, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Flourish as Investors Pore Over Newest Results AdvertismentStock futures were surging on Wednesday, as investors parse through another slate of quarterly results halfway through the corporate earnings season.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index climbed 42 points, or 0.1%, to 38,655.Futures for the S&P 500 added 13.25 points, or 0.3%, at 4,988.Futures for the NASDAQ surged 70.75 points, or 0.4%, to 17,730.75.Investors will now turn their attention to a fresh batch of quarterly results. Uber slipped 1% before the bell even after topping Wall Street's expectations, while Yum Brands slumped 1.3% after falling short of analyst estimates.Tuesday's results marked the halfway point of the fourth-quarter earnings season.Shares of Snap tumbled more than 31% after the social media company missed analyst revenue estimates and provided weak forecast.Automaker Ford gained nearly 6% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter estimates and issuing higher-than-expected full-year guidance. Ford also announced plans to issue a special dividend.A strong earnings season, coupled with expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, has been a source of strength on Wall Street.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.1% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index lost 0.3%.Oil prices acquired 59 cents to $73.90 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices slid $2.70 to $2,048.70 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks