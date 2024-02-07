(MENAFN- Baystreet)
S&P Static on Way Back Toward Record Levels
S&P Stuck in Minus Territory
U.S. Futures Little Changed
Rates Spike, Stocks Subside
Markets Shy from Record Levels on Fed Words Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Futures Flourish as Investors Pore Over Newest Results Advertisment
Stock futures were surging on Wednesday, as investors parse through another slate of quarterly results halfway through the corporate earnings season.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index climbed 42 points, or 0.1%, to 38,655.
Futures for the S&P 500 added 13.25 points, or 0.3%, at 4,988.
Futures for the NASDAQ surged 70.75 points, or 0.4%, to 17,730.75.
Investors will now turn their attention to a fresh batch of quarterly results. Uber slipped 1% before the bell even after topping Wall Street's expectations, while Yum Brands slumped 1.3% after falling short of analyst estimates.
Tuesday's results marked the halfway point of the fourth-quarter earnings season.
Shares of Snap tumbled more than 31% after the social media company missed analyst revenue estimates and provided weak forecast.
Automaker Ford gained nearly 6% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter estimates and issuing higher-than-expected full-year guidance. Ford also announced plans to issue a special dividend.
A strong earnings season, coupled with expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, has been a source of strength on Wall Street.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.1% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index lost 0.3%.
Oil prices acquired 59 cents to $73.90 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $2.70 to $2,048.70 U.S. an ounce.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN07022024000212011056ID1107822635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.