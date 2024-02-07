UAE Participates In The 11Th Meeting Of Arab Committee Of UN Experts On Geospatial Information Management

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Abu Dhabi, UAE - 7 February 2024: The UAE, represented by the Federal Geographic Information Center (FGIC), participated in the 11th meeting of the Arab Committee of the United Nations Experts on Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM). The meeting, held in Qatar's capital, Doha, from February 4 to 8, witnessed the participation of 14 Arab delegations and various officials from the United Nations and international institutions. Additionally, a notable assembly of international experts in the field of geospatial information management was present.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Mohammed Thani Al-Romaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Geographic Information Center, led the UAE delegation. During his speech, His Excellency stressed the importance of exchanging experiences and practices in the field of geospatial information management among member states. He also emphasized the significance of providing the opportunity to learn about the experiences of regional and international entities specialized in this field.

His Excellency also emphasized the Center's role in supervising the management and organization of the geospatial information sector in cooperation with local and international strategic partners. He also highlighted the importance of coordinating efforts, procedures, and policies related to geospatial information with all concerned parties, emphasizing the Center's commitment to unifying standards, specifications, and procedures. This is in addition to building, developing, and managing the national infrastructure for geospatial information, with the aim of enhancing the decision-making process and empowering various vital sectors in the country.

His Excellency emphasized the significance of geospatial information projects initiated by the UAE, including the issuance of the General Map of the UAE in Arabic and English, as well as the launch of the Union Atlas and the National Geospatial Features Catalogue. He mentioned that the Center is currently working on launching the geospatial information platform at the federal level. This platform will serve as a major provider of spatial information and data for all governmental, private, and academic sectors, contributing to facilitating the process of exchanging information and obtaining highly efficient geospatial services.

The Center participated in the meeting's sessions, in which His Excellency Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, Director General of the Federal Geographic Information Center, delivered a presentation that highlighted the UAE's experience in using the integrated framework for geospatial information. Additionally, Her Excellency Engineer Anwaar Al Shimmari, Executive Director of the Geospatial Governance Sector at the Federal Geographic Information Center, provided insights into the UAE's experience in geospatial data management.

