Dubai Health Authority Showcases Medical Library Services At AEEDC Dubai 2024 Conference And Exhibition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dr. Wadeia Mohamed: The library enhances medical education in line with the latest trends in governmental practices. The library provides more than 31 million medical sources to its members from healthcare professionals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 7, 2024 : During its participation in the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2024), the Dubai Health Authority is showcasing the outstanding services offered by its electronic medical library to healthcare professionals working in various healthcare facilities in the Emirate of Dubai.

The electronic medical library at the Dubai Health Authority is one of the largest libraries that keeps pace with the latest trends in e-government practices. It provides evidence-based medical information resources to all licensed individuals and those working in the private healthcare sector in the Emirate.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Director of the Medical Education and Research Department at the Dubai Health Authority , emphasised the active role played by the medical library in promoting a culture of scientific research and development for healthcare professionals and students. It provides healthcare professionals in Dubai with medical education resources, meeting their critical need for such resources and enabling access to the electronic library for continuous medical education.

She pointed out that the electronic library offers services such as direct electronic education resources provided by the library to its members, such as e-books, e-journals, clinical resources, pharmaceutical sources, medical practice guidelines, patient newsletters, reference sources, and bibliographies for research and articles writing.

Additionally, the library offers direct electronic services such as: the Ask-a-Librarian service, medical article requests, library membership requests, interlibrary loan requests, learn and work service, specialised websites service, in addition to workplace education and care service, and providing the necessary requirements for hospital accreditation, residency programs, and licensing in line with the standards of the International Union for Hospitals and the International Joint Commission, and the Arab and Saudi Boards.

Dr. Wadeia Mohamed stated that the number of medical sources provided by the library until the end of last year, 2023, amounted to approximately 31,633,793 electronic medical sources, including 23,439,821 articles, 320,276 electronic books, and 12,370 electronic journals.

The number of members of the medical library reached 12,813, while the number of visits to the electronic library platform was two million and 590,277 visits during the previous year 2023.

Peer-Reviewed Medical Journals:





Dr. Wadeia Mohamed highlighted the peer-reviewed medical journals owned by the Dubai Health Authority, including the Dubai Medical Journal and the Dubai Diabetes and Endocrine Journal. The number of authors and contributors who have published their peer-reviewed research in these two journals reached 1316 authors from various countries around the world, with 692 authors and publishers from the Dubai Health Authority.

She pointed out that the 'Dubai Medical Journal' achieved a global impact factor in 2022, reflecting the journal's continued commitment, quality, and exceptional performance. This solidifies its position as a strong platform for researchers, scientists, and healthcare professionals in the country to share and publish their research in the journal, contributing to the advancement and innovation in this vital field.