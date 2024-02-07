New Zealand Visa Opens Doors For Malaysian, Danish, Israeli, Norwegian, And Swiss Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Wellington, NZ, 7th February 2024, In a bid to facilitate seamless travel experiences for global citizens, New Zealand Visa announces the expansion of its Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) eligibility to Malaysian, Danish, Israeli, Norwegian, and Swiss nationals.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALAYSIAN CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

The ETA program, pioneered by New Zealand Visa, streamlines the visa application process for travelers, allowing them to obtain authorization electronically before embarking on their journey to this picturesque Pacific nation. With the recent inclusion of these five nationalities, the program now extends its reach to citizens from over 60 countries.

The ETA initiative underscores New Zealand's commitment to fostering international connections while ensuring border security and efficiency. By simplifying the visa process, the country aims to attract a diverse array of visitors, from leisure travelers to business professionals, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth.

The eligibility expansion comes at an opportune time, coinciding with New Zealand's reopening to international travelers following pandemic-related restrictions. As the world gradually emerges from the challenges of the past, New Zealand remains steadfast in its dedication to welcoming visitors with open arms, inviting them to explore its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage.

New Zealand Visa's CEO expressed enthusiasm about the expanded eligibility, stating,“We are thrilled to extend our ETA program to Malaysian, Danish, Israeli, Norwegian, and Swiss citizens. This development underscores our commitment to making travel to New Zealand as accessible and hassle-free as possible, while maintaining the highest standards of security.”

As travelers from these countries prepare to embark on their New Zealand adventures, they can now conveniently apply for their ETA online, ensuring a smooth and stress-free entry process upon arrival.

Media Contact

Janet Edwards

+359 2 982 4808

...