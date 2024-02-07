Parks Associates: More Than 60% Of US Internet Households Feel Their Electricity Costs Are Too High For Second Straight Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fifteenth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer announces speakers, including Arcadia, Google, GAF Energy, SmartRent, Con Edison, and more, to address future of consumer utility market
DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates data shows more than 60% of US internet households think their electricity costs are too high, the same number as the previous year, indicating consumers are still worried about household expenses and high prices. The research firm announced speakers
for its 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer , co-located with DISTRIBUTECH , taking place February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Sponsors
include SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics.
The conference features Parks Associates' latest consumer research on the primary factors driving consumers to adopt energy management solutions, with insight and analysis on key strategies to deliver new and profitable smart energy solutions to consumers.
"Adoption of smart thermostats is starting to trend upward after years of stagnation, while consumers are expressing more interest in energy-saving tech solutions, for both their financial and environmental benefits," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Smart Energy Summit features an unparalleled lineup of thought leaders, from energy services, public policy, smart home, and consumer solutions, sharing insights on strategies to drive this market forward."
Keynote speakers:
Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google Donald
McPhail, VP Product, Uplight Robin
Lanier, Director, New Ventures, Southern Company
Session speakers:
Erik Becker, VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia Aaron
Berndt, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships, Google Arielle Bertman, VP of Product, SPAN Dr.
Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy Luis Castro, Business Development Manager - Utilities,
Enel X Way David Chang, Chief Product Officer,
eIQdigital Jonathan
Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent Gerrianna Cohen, Strategy Manager, Con Edison Geoff Ferrell, SVP – Global C&I and VPP Project Business - Americas, sonnen Max
Gaspranov, Director, SmartHome & Energy, TELUS Jeff
Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings Barry Holland, Director of Product & Growth,
SmartThings Taylor
Jantz-Sell, ENERGY STAR Lighting & Smart Home Lead, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David
Kaltsas, Chief Operations Officer, GAF Energy Dave
Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services Bijou
Lulla, CEO, Sustainable Energi Solution Geoff Martin, President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink Desiree
Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell Wayne
Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, NRG Energy Maryam Mozafari, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission Mike
Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy Dave
Oberholzer, GM, Resideo Grid Services, Resideo Hrag Ohannessian, SVP of Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics, Inc. Jigar J. Shah, Director, Energy Services, Electrify America Chris
Thorson, Chief Marketing Officer, FLO Kenneth
Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems Paul
Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley Paul Williams, Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group Vanessa Wright, Sustainability Account Manager,
Levven
To register, visit the DISTRIBUTECH website . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected]
or 972-490-1113.
About Smart Energy Summit
Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.
Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.
Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit .
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107822616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.