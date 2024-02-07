Parks Associates: More Than 60% Of US Internet Households Feel Their Electricity Costs Are Too High For Second Straight Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fifteenth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer announces speakers, including Arcadia, Google, GAF Energy, SmartRent, Con Edison, and more, to address future of consumer utility market

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates data shows more than 60% of US internet households think their electricity costs are too high, the same number as the previous year, indicating consumers are still worried about household expenses and high prices. The research firm announced speakers

for its 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer , co-located with DISTRIBUTECH , taking place February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Sponsors

include SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics.

The conference features Parks Associates' latest consumer research on the primary factors driving consumers to adopt energy management solutions, with insight and analysis on key strategies to deliver new and profitable smart energy solutions to consumers.

"Adoption of smart thermostats is starting to trend upward after years of stagnation, while consumers are expressing more interest in energy-saving tech solutions, for both their financial and environmental benefits," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Smart Energy Summit features an unparalleled lineup of thought leaders, from energy services, public policy, smart home, and consumer solutions, sharing insights on strategies to drive this market forward."

Keynote speakers:





Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google

Donald

McPhail, VP Product, Uplight Robin

Lanier, Director, New Ventures, Southern Company

Session speakers:



Erik Becker, VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia

Aaron

Berndt, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships, Google

Arielle Bertman, VP of Product, SPAN

Dr.

Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy

Luis Castro, Business Development Manager - Utilities,

Enel X Way

David Chang, Chief Product Officer,

eIQdigital

Jonathan

Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent

Gerrianna Cohen, Strategy Manager, Con Edison

Geoff Ferrell, SVP – Global C&I and VPP Project Business - Americas, sonnen

Max

Gaspranov, Director, SmartHome & Energy, TELUS

Jeff

Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings

Barry Holland, Director of Product & Growth,

SmartThings

Taylor

Jantz-Sell, ENERGY STAR Lighting & Smart Home Lead, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

David

Kaltsas, Chief Operations Officer, GAF Energy

Dave

Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services

Bijou

Lulla, CEO, Sustainable Energi Solution

Geoff Martin, President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink

Desiree

Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell

Wayne

Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, NRG Energy

Maryam Mozafari, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission

Mike

Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy

Dave

Oberholzer, GM, Resideo Grid Services, Resideo

Hrag Ohannessian, SVP of Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics, Inc.

Jigar J. Shah, Director, Energy Services, Electrify America

Chris

Thorson, Chief Marketing Officer, FLO

Kenneth

Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems

Paul

Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley

Paul Williams, Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group Vanessa Wright, Sustainability Account Manager,

Levven

To register, visit the DISTRIBUTECH website . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected]

or 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.

Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit .

