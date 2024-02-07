Bluepearltm Launches Charitable Arm, Expanding Access To Emergency And Specialty Veterinary Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BluePearl Cares Celebrates Launch with 'Share the Care' Campaign

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BluePearlTM, proudly part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of businesses, and a leading provider of specialty and emergency veterinary care, announced the launch of its charitable arm, BluePearl Cares , a nonprofit organization with a mission of making emergency and specialty veterinary care accessible for all.

As a public charity, BluePearl Cares will increase access to care through three pillars: care in communities, care in hospitals and care in shelters through a combination of grant programs and direct delivery of veterinary services and support.



Care in Communities :

engaging BluePearl Associates

in volunteer opportunities

through BluePearl Cares

Care Corps,

a travel support program

deploying emergency and specialty veterinarians and technicians to provide critical care in under-resourced communities and crisis situations.



Care in Hospitals:

supporting pets in need

belonging to financially qualifying families with the cost of emergency or specialty care through the

BluePearl Cares HOPE Funds

grant program.

Care in Shelters :

expanding care for owned and shelter pets across animal welfare organizations and nonprofit partners through

Medical Equipment Grants.

To celebrate its launch, BluePearl Cares

has unveiled a series of Valentine's Day e-cards for pets as part of a 'Share the Care' campaign.

The Valentine's Day e-cards are available on BluePearl's Instagram page and for each card that is shared, alongside #BluePearlCares, BluePearl will donate $14 to BluePearl Cares throughout February of this year. Every dollar donated will support BluePearl Cares grant programs that will increase access to emergency and specialty veterinary care and help to create A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®.

"It's such an honor to be part of BluePearl's history of serving vulnerable pets and enabling access to critical veterinary care both in and out of BluePearl hospitals," said Arabella Smith, President and Chair of the BluePearl Cares Board of Directors and Vice President of Corporate Affairs for BluePearl. "Bringing to life a charity designed to support families and pets in crisis- providing access to life-saving care for those that need it-is a legacy we can all be proud of."

"The gap in access to emergency and specialty veterinary care is real and it's continually growing-knowing we have an opportunity to help bridge that gap for the most vulnerable pets is why we exist," said Kim Van Syoc, Executive Director of BluePearl Cares. "In just a few short weeks, we've already received an incredible response from BluePearl Associates, clients and local communities wanting to be involved in increasing access to lifesaving care through donations of time and money-a true movement of sharing the care!"

About

BluePearl Cares

BluePearl Cares is a nonprofit organization committed to making emergency and specialty veterinary care accessible for all. Through volunteer and grant programs, BluePearl Cares enables care and support for owned and shelter pets. BluePearl Cares is the charitable arm of BluePearl , a leading provider of emergency and specialty veterinary care across the United States. To learn more about BluePearl Cares, visit BluePearlCares

or find us on Instagram

or LinkedI .

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, BluePearl is committed to its

purpose - A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® - because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at

BluePearlVet .

SOURCE BluePearl Management, LLC