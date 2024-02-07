BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH AND COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS TO OPEN STATE-OF-THE-ART OUTPATIENT SURGERY CENTER IN SPRINGFIELD, OHIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPRINGFIELD, Ohio and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center, a joint venture between Bon

Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), and local physicians, today announced the opening of its new 12,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Springfield, Ohio. This modern surgical facility will enhance care in the community by offering safe and convenient access to world-class surgery in an outpatient setting, without the need for hospital admission.

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country.

Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center.

Located at 2610 North Limestone Street,

Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center will offer procedures across a host of specialties, including neurosurgery, orthopedics, podiatry, plastic surgery, interventional pain management, OB/GYN, gastroenterology and general surgery. Physicians began treating the center's first patients in late January 2024.

"I am excited to partner with my colleagues at Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center because they share my commitment to helping patients enjoy their lives more fully," said Michael Verdon, D.O., a physician partner at the center. "I am pleased to have this opportunity to build on that goal by offering surgeries in an outpatient setting that blends safety and quality with affordability and convenience."

Leaders at Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass share Dr. Verdon's enthusiasm about the benefits of the new facility, which has four operating rooms and one procedure room.

"This state-of-the-art center will offer patients in our local community an additional option for care, one that is focused on accessibility and careful attention to individual surgical needs," said Adam Groshans, President of Mercy Health – Springfield. "We look forward to continuing to bring remarkable treatment to our patients while driving innovation and standards of care. We believe this partnership can best accomplish that."

"Compass is thrilled to partner with Mercy Health to establish and operate the Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center, which will provide top-notch care in a comfortable outpatient setting," added Scott Bergman, Market President at Compass Surgical Partners. "As we open this facility and plan the launch of a series of others in collaboration with Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass is proud to apply its expertise, leadership and operational platform to a goal our partnership shares: improving the well-being and health of patients in the Springfield community and beyond."

Through their strategic partnership, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass plan to open multiple ASCs in 2024 and beyond, upholding a shared commitment to improving quality of life not only for patients, but for the physicians who care for them. Moving eligible surgeries out of hospitals and into ASCs creates opportunities for patients to affordably access a variety of procedures, along with pre- and post-op care, that are individually tailored to their needs.

Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center is seeking accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and certification from Medicare. The ASC will be managed under the leadership of Administrator Brooke Moats, BSN, RN, CNOR, who has held leadership roles across various surgical specialties in hospitals and outpatient centers over the last 20 years.

About Mercy Health – Springfield

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health , one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland.

Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital,

has a mission to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Mercy Health – Springfield is a comprehensive, regional health care system, known for quality, innovation, compassionate service, and a caring culture. With two hospitals and numerous physician offices and care locations, Mercy Health ensures easy access to safe, effective, timely and cost-efficient care for every stage of life through a network of hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities as well as rehabilitation and outreach services.

To learn more, visit mercy .

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners is a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, representing a nationwide portfolio of joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Its experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs.

Differentiated by its proven track record of success and its agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers.

Learn more at .

