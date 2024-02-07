First Home Mortgage Launches First Home ONE Program: Building Upon The Success Of First Home's Dream Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lender's Latest Initiative Marks a Significant Step in Making Homeownership Attainable for All

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a highly competitive housing market where challenges often test the resolve of prospective homebuyers, First Home Mortgage Corporation, a leading regional mortgage lender, has announced the launch of the groundbreaking new First Home ONE Program, which enables qualifying buyers to purchase a home with 3% equity, but only 1% down payment. The buyer must contribute 1% and First Home Mortgage will contribute 2% (up to $5,500) towards the down payment and/or closing costs. This transformative initiative greatly expands access to

homeownership through competitive funds and flexible terms and represents the next step following the introduction of First Home's Dream Program, offering aspiring homeowners another avenue through which to confidently achieve their goals of homeownership.

"Our loan officers at First Home Mortgage understand the challenges that prospective homebuyers face in today's competitive market," said James Baublitz, VP of Capital Markets at First Home Mortgage. "This First Home ONE program is the latest step in our series of initiatives, which include First Home Advantage, First Home Heroes, and First Home's Dream Program – all designed to make homeownership more affordable and accessible to the clients and communities we serve."

Given the current housing market dynamics, the First Home ONE Program is positioned to provide welcome relief for individuals and families seeking to purchase a new home and is available to both first-time and current homeowners. The program empowers eligible borrowers with up to $5,500 in funds for down payment and/or closing cost assistance, effectively lowering the barriers to homeownership and providing much-needed relief.

This program is available with 30-year fixed conventional loans, and its streamlined underwriting process ensures efficiency and transparency for prospective homebuyers. Interested borrowers can work with First Home's loan officers to determine eligibility and explore options that are best suited for their unique circumstances and individual goals.

"We are focused on creating pathways to homeownership that cater to diverse needs, and we will continue seeking new and innovative ways to open the door to homeownership for our clients," said Baublitz. "The launch of the First Home ONE Program underscores this commitment."

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 31 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage and their loan officers have been recognized by the Scotsman Guide as top producers nationally for almost a decade.

