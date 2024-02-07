Swine Is A Divine Gift For Your Valentine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Texas Company Offers Ultimate Gift for Barbecue Lovers

Pitmaster Collective (pitmastercollective ), the world's first club uniting renowned barbecue Pitmasters with passionate barbecue lovers, is now available in Texas as the ultimate Valentine's gift for true barbecue fans. From artisan-crafted brisket, pork, turkey and to one-of-a-kind sides like green chili mac and cheese or apple cilantro slaw – and don't forget deserts – this is the ultimate experience that every barbecue lover craves.

From El Paso to Dallas/Fort Worth to Houston to Victoria, The Pitmaster Collective has united some of Texas's most respected independent barbecue masters (more states coming soon) and created a one-year membership subscription service that allows barbecue aficionados to enjoy a range of perks, starting with 10% off a meal every day of the year (at Choice and Prime levels); discounts from Partner brands like Turtlebox Outdoor Speakers, Nomad Grills, and Mallard Bay Outfitters, how-to-barbecue Master Classes and Skip The Line passes are coming soon.

"Everyone knows excellent barbecue is a true Texas birthright. Our Pitmasters from around Texas represent the best of the best. They've received many awards, including recognition from the James Beard Foundation. Our Pitmaster Collective gives every Texan the chance to enjoy their craft and enjoy the barbecue lifestyle," said founder Brandan Lamb.

Pitmaster Collective memberships range from free (Firestarter level) to Choice ($108 annually, $10 monthly installments) to Prime ($240 annually, $22 monthly installments) with increasingly exciting perks per membership. A detailed listing of the membership levels and participating restaurants is available at the web site ( ).

The Pitmaster Collective is owned by JBB Advanced Technologies, a Dallas-based holding company cultivating a pipeline of acquisition and partnership opportunities in both the private and public sectors to catapult growth with a focus on technology innovation from many diverse industries.

