Villa Vie Residences Secures Dry Dock And Operational Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences (VVR), the innovative new world cruise brand and residential community at sea, has announced they will send their ship Villa Vie Odyssey to Belfast in cooperation with Harland & Wolff in early March. This voyage marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey, and they have partnered with industry leaders to ensure an unparalleled experience.

VVR CEO Mikael Petterson states, "We are beyond excited to take possession of our beautiful Odyssey and head to the Belfast Yard with such amazing history." Mikael Continues, "We are hiring only the best operational partners in the industry to execute on our aggressive timeline."

VVR has enlisted Columbia Blue to oversee both Technical and Hotel operations, bringing their 35-year expertise managing hundreds of ships worldwide to the VVR family. Julia Siebert, Managing Director of Columbia Cruise Services, eagerly anticipates setting sail on May 15th, stating, "We are excited to join the Villa Vie family and are looking forward to getting the ship ready to sail in May."

For the ship's dry dock and refurbishment, VVR has chosen the historic Belfast yard, where the iconic Titanic was built. This 10-week transformation promises to be a captivating journey in itself. Villa Vie Residences have planned ship visits and events in Belfast for Journalists and Residents on March 23rd-24th.

VVR has also partnered with VIKAND Solutions for onboard medical services, a company renowned for managing over 4,000 daily medical encounters at sea and supporting over 300,000 crew members and passengers worldwide. "Villa Vie Residences presents a very unique opportunity for VIKAND to expand our medical services and support such a unique lifestyle and the challenges that come with it," says Peter

Hult – Founder & CEO VIKAND Solutions.

Reliable Maritime Solutions will act as technical superintendents, ensuring the reactivation and project's overall success, bringing over 50 years of combined maritime operations and compliance experience to the table.

VVR, future residents can still join the VVR community before this landmark inaugural voyage departs. Residents can choose from an Inside Villa, an Oceanview Villa, or a Balcony Villa, aboard Villa Vie Odyssey by visiting the Villa Vie Residences website,

to learn more about ownership and voyage segment options.

About Villa Vie Residences

VVR take a creative approach to cruise ship living with the flexibility travelers are seeking today. Villa View Residences' extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents as their first ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years for 1,301 days. With options to own or rent, VVR caters to long-term residents. Onboard experience features the comforts of home, along with amenities most discerning travelers expect, creating a harmonious blend of convenience and wanderlust fulfillment.

With bold innovation, Villa Vie Residences is transforming the way people experience global travel with a visionary approach. Travelers may choose to own or rent their villa. The company offers the opportunity to explore the world while living aboard a cruise ship at a price comparable to traditional condominium ownership. For $89 per day, each resident will enjoy an all-inclusive lifestyle where rent and utilities, food, travel, and entertainment, are all included. Additionally, the brand is answering to customer demand for heightened flexibility with its unique "pay-as-you-go" concept that allows travelers to select and combine various portions of its world cruise itinerary. Offering never-before-seen options to travel the world, Villa Vie Residences empowers modern adventurers with extraordinary opportunities to experience the world on a meticulously crafted continual world cruise.

