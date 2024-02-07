Sylogist Ltd. Announces Two New Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the“Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that Tracy Edkins and Andrea Ward have been added as directors of the Company.



“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Edkins and Ms. Ward to the Sylogist team as new directors," said Barry D.A. Foster, Chair of the Sylogist Board of Directors.“Their extensive expertise and impressive track records in high-growth environments and Board oversight will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in our mission. We look forward to their contributions as we navigate our exciting journey ahead.”

Ms. Edkins is a multi-faceted, data driven leader who brings over twenty years of experience as a dynamic talent and human capital leader of high growth companies including Splunk, eBay, and Starbucks Canada. She has deep executive compensation, mergers & acquisitions, succession planning and team effectiveness expertise. Ms. Edkins currently serves on the board of directors of D2L (TSX: DTOL), a global learning software company; as well as serves as an advisor to several organizations in the technology space.

“I am honoured to be joining Sylogist as a board member,” said Ms. Edkins.“I was drawn to the opportunity given my alignment to their mission, commitment to excellence and strategic positioning. I am excited to leverage my expertise as a high growth HR executive to contribute to their journey and to build upon Sylogist's culture of success.”

Ms. Ward is an accomplished product and go-to-market executive with over two decades of experience scaling SaaS businesses and leading high performance global companies. She has broad, hands-on marketing experience across brand and communication, demand generation, pricing, and customer success. Her experience spans industry leading SaaS companies, such as Oracle and Adobe, to small-to-mid-sized and private equity companies such as Portal Software, Magento and VidMob.

“Sylogist is known for customer service and is bringing innovative and differentiated SaaS offerings to underserved markets that are doing good work both in our communities and in our day-to-day lives,” said Ms. Ward.“I am thrilled to be joining the Sylogist board and intend to to

help the company accelerate the profitable growth trajectory it's on.”

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as will, expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to innovation and the growth and profitability of Sylogist. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include Sylogist's ability to attract and retain customers and to realize on its investments. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

