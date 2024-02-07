Pearl Certification Releases Market Playbook For State Energy Offices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pearl's Market Transformation Playbook. Driving energy-efficiency impact in your state.

- Robin LeBaron, President and Co-Founder of Pearl CertificationCHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pearl Certification , the national provider of independent, third-party certification of high-performing homes, announces the release of "The Pearl Certification Playbook for the Marketplace ," designed to assist State Energy Offices in developing effective Market Transformation Plans mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).“One of the ways that state energy officials can ensure that the IRA rebate programs leave a legacy is to design programs that work with the market so that when the rebates are gone, market actors can help drive and support demand for energy-efficient homes,” said Robin LeBaron , president and co-founder of Pearl Certification.“This playbook is designed to give states ideas about how to engage with the market.”Market Transformation Plans, a requirement under the Inflation Reduction Act, unlock crucial funding tranches and serve as a milestone for accessing 45% of a state's total funds. The Pearl Certification Playbook for the Marketplace provides practical insights and strategies for states to design plans that genuinely transform the market for residential energy efficiency.LeBaron will join a panel discussion at National Association of State Energy Officials 2024 Energy Policy Outlook Conference (NASEO) on February 9 to uncover how strategic energy efficiency program designs drive home upgrades and attract targeted investments and explore how long-term market engagement can play a significant role.“The Pearl Playbook for the Marketplace serves as a roadmap that will provide homeowners with access to better performing homes. The IRA rebate programs lay the foundation, and the playbook provides an approach for sustained demand for energy efficient improvements after the rebates are expended,” said Amy Beley, VP of Public-Private Partnerships at Pearl Certification.The playbook offers a five-step framework for State Energy Offices seeking to instigate an energy efficiency shift in the housing market. Energy officials will gain insights into selecting certifications that drive market transformation, implementing processes to ensure higher valuation of energy-efficient homes, and establishing standards for qualified contractors.You can access "The Pearl Certification Playbook for the Marketplace," here: p3/market-transformation-playbook# .About Pearl CertificationPearl Certification, a Public Benefits Corporation, supports states, municipalities, utilities, and other public sector entities in achieving energy efficiency, resiliency, and market transformation goals. The organization offers nationally recognized third-party home certifications, ongoing homeowner engagement, and support for residential construction and real estate professionals. Pearl is proud to partner with the Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR and Home Energy Score programs.Media Contacts:Vanessa PoulsonEmail: ...Phone: (407) 414-6418Contact the Public-Private Partnerships Team:...

Emily Atkinson

Atkinson Strategic Communications

+1 410-206-2599

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube