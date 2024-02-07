Cravey Real Estate Marks Another Achievement With Sale Of Industrial Facility In Corpus Christi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. , a distinguished commercial real estate firm headquartered in Corpus Christi, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a substantial industrial manufacturing facility. The property spans 25,490 square feet and encompasses an office building along with three warehouse structures, strategically positioned on a 2.93 acre site at 102 Navigation Blvd. in Corpus Christi, Texas.This significant transaction was adeptly facilitated by John Foret , an agent of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., acting on behalf of the seller, Deluxe Finance, Inc. The buyer, Faraday Electric Motors , LLC, was represented by Giavanna Maddalone of Taifka Real Estate. The terms of the deal, including the sale price, were not disclosed.Faraday Electric Motors, a third-generation local company specializing in electric motor and pump repairs, has become a key player in Corpus Christi. Their comprehensive services include AC/DC motor repairs, rewind services, pump repairs, gearbox repairs and field services. Noteworthy capabilities of Faraday Electric Motors include the handling of up to 4160V motors, advanced winding analysis up to 12kv, deployment of cranes with a 12,000-pound lift capacity and the use of inverter duty wire on all rewinds, coupled with dynamic balance to ISO 1940 G2.5 standards.Experiencing exponential growth with a doubling of service offerings and sales year after year, Faraday Electric Motors has strategically acquired the property at 102 Navigation Blvd., located a mere 1400 feet from their original facility. This strategic move positions the company to effectively meet its expansion needs and further solidifies its presence in the industry.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: ...About John Foret:With thirty-seven years of experience in various capacities within the Oil & Gas Industry, John possesses a deep understanding of how businesses function and expand while maintaining a budget. This insight is beneficial in guiding clients through commercial real estate decisions. John's extensive background in the Oil & Gas Industry, along with his leadership roles and experience in managing operations globally, provides him with a unique skill set that makes him highly qualified to assist clients with their commercial real estate needs. Overall, John's rich professional background, leadership abilities, global experience and financial acumen make him a highly qualified individual available to assist clients with their commercial real estate needs.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.

