Virtual Field Achieves Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Internationally Recognized Quality Management Audit Confirms Virtual Field Products Meet Regulatory and Compliance Requirements

- Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual FieldNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, today announced it has achieved the internationally recognized Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for its quality management system.The MDSAP audit and certification affirms Virtual Field's commitment to quality and safety, ensuring its products meet the highest international standards, including ISO 13485:2016 and those from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Virtual Field's state-of-the-art eye exam experience is a FDA-listed medical device. Virtual Field enables eye care professionals to efficiently run precise and comprehensive examinations, leading to diagnoses and targeted treatments while enhancing patient comfort and improving the patient experience. To date more than 1.5 million automated visual field tests have been conducted by thousands of eye care professionals using Virtual Field.“Virtual Field is dedicated to exceptional eye exam experiences for patients, doctors, and technicians. Achieving the MDSAP certification confirms our adherence to the highest quality standards,” said Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field.“We are driven by our passion for quality. Our commitment is to deliver a product that excels in aesthetics, functionality, validated exams, and user-friendliness. With attention to detail in design, hardware, and user interface, we ensure that every aspect of the Virtual Field experience embodies excellence. Through dedication to quality, we build trust and create remarkable experiences for our customers.”Dr. Jonathan Kahn said, "As a customer who's been utilizing Virtual Field for the past five years, I've had the opportunity to witness a multitude of improvements, all of which have been highly positive. These changes have significantly enhanced my experience and the experience for my patients. The way a physician can now interpret the data is notably more efficient, resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable patient journey."Learn More:The Virtual Field VF3 ProSchedule a live demonstrationAbout Virtual FieldVirtual Field is at the forefront of virtual visual field testing, having completed more than 1.5 million exams. The company's mission revolves around transforming the eye exam experience. Utilized by thousands of practitioners, from budding doctors to top-tier hospitals, Virtual Field's user-friendly headset and integrated product suite has become an indispensable part of patient testing, diagnosis, and eye care practice growth. For more information, visit Virtual Field's website .

Rachel Krug

Virtual Field

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube