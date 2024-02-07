Imprompt Unveils Agent Mesh And Chat-To-Everything Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Imprompt introduces the Generative AI Stack

Imprompt emerges from stealth - focusing on chat-to-everything and AI agent infrastructure for ISV's and the enterprise.

- Jeff Schneider, Founder of ImpromptLOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imprompt, a pioneering software company, today unveiled its groundbreaking Agent Mesh and chat-to-everything solution, ushering in a new era of seamless interaction between businesses and their software applications. Imprompt's innovative platform empowers enterprises to harness the transformative power of generative AI, enabling them to communicate with their technology as naturally as they do with each other.The founders identified a critical gap in the market as more assets became GPT-enabled, and the management and security of such an expansive ecosystem posed a significant challenge. Imprompt aims to address this challenge with its vendor-neutral platform that acts as a control plane and an agent mesh, seamlessly integrating disparate systems while ensuring secure and efficient operation."Imprompt is more than just a product; it's a new way of interacting with business systems," said Jeff Schneider, CEO of Imprompt. "We are thrilled to introduce Imprompt Assistant, a revolutionary solution that transforms the way businesses interact with their software. Our mission is to make technology more accessible and conversational, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their software investments."The company's first product, the Imprompt Assistant, embodies the "Chat-to-Everything" philosophy, allowing users to interact with and command various software applications through intuitive conversational interfaces. The Imprompt Assistant is tailored for the corporate workforce and enables users to chat with GPTs and SaaS apps, publish departmental AI assistants, and connect to AI solutions from OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and 20+ more providers.In addition to the Imprompt Assistant, the company is also introducing the Imprompt Builder, a powerful platform that empowers product teams to language-enable their solutions. The Imprompt Builder manages the full life cycle of GPT application assets, including designing, building, testing, sharing, and monitoring.In addition to these products, Imprompt is proud to introduce the Imprompt Agent Mesh, a control plane for generative AI that addresses the growing complexity of GPT environments. This platform-agnostic service offers full inventory of data access, traffic monitoring, rate and billing limit assertions, OWASP integration, immutable audit trails, toxicity detection, and comprehensive reporting. The Agent Mesh is designed to control, secure, and scale LLM-centric solutions, ensuring that only approved assets enter the marketplace.Imprompt's solutions are available in single-tenant configurations for Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and most Kubernetes configurations, catering to the diverse needs of enterprises and ISVs.Imprompt is committed to delivering an exceptional user experience and is continuously working to enhance the capabilities of Imprompt Assistant. The company plans to introduce additional features and integrations in the coming months, further expanding the solution's functionality and value to businesses.As Imprompt celebrates its launch, the company is committed to continuous innovation and collaboration with beta customers to refine and enhance its offerings. Imprompt is not just launching products; it's pioneering a new era of conversational AI for business.To learn more about Imprompt and experience the power of chat-to-everything, visit the Imprompt website at [].

