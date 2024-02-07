ANY.RUN Elevates Cybersecurity Threat Hunting With Threat Intelligence Lookup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has launched a significant expansion of its threat hunting capabilities with the release of Threat Intelligence Lookup.

Threat Intelligence Lookup provides an optimized solution for companies looking to strengthen their defences against cyber threats. By combining millions of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) extracted from ANY's extensive database of interactive malware analysis sessions, the platform offers a comprehensive view of persistent and emerging threats.

Key features of ANY's Threat Intelligence Lookup include:

Centralized Repository: Search across millions of IOCs extracted from interactive malware analysis sessions.

Detailed Context: Gain insights into incidents by searching for artifacts found in processes, modules, files, network traffic, and registry activities.

Intuitive Interface: Utilize an intuitive web interface and API for seamless access and integration into existing security infrastructure.

High Performance: Benefit from 1000 fresh entries per day, 2-second request response time, and over 30 search parameters.

Threat Intelligence Lookup caters to both security teams and organizations, offering a range of benefits, including mitigate risk through proactive threat identification and prevention, as well as Accelerate research and others.

Read our article about ANY's Threat Intelligence Lookup.

