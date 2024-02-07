Sugarlands Introduces Birthday Cake Sippin Cream, Golic Family As Brand Ambassadors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New flavor will debut as part of Sugarlands 10th birthday celebration in March

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced the launch of Birthday Cake Sippin Cream, the newest addition to its award-winning portfolio of craft spirits. To celebrate the launch, Sugarlands is partnering with one of America's most beloved sports families, the Golics – Mike, his wife Chris, Mike Jr., Jake, his wife Jenny, and Sydney and her husband, Ben Braunecker – as official brand ambassadors.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is launching Birthday Cake Sippin Cream, a 40-proof cream liqueur with classic flavors of fluffy cake, sweet vanilla icing and sprinkles. Birthday Cake Sippin Cream will first be available as part of Sugarlands' 10th birthday celebration on Saturday, March 9, at its downtown Gatlinburg distillery and soon at retailers nationwide.

Along with launching the Birthday Cake, all ten Sugarlands Sippin Creams will receive a new look and refreshed packaging that will begin hitting shelves in the coming weeks.

Sugarlands has a long-standing relationship with the Golics, sponsoring the Golic Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic for the last two years. Welcoming the Golics as official brand ambassadors is the next evolution of the relationship. The Golics will collaborate with Sugarlands on content, events, and activations.

"Our family is thrilled to join the Sugarland family officially," said Mike Golic. "We have enjoyed their spirits for quite a while now and could not think of a better group to collaborate with on a fun product."

"We're excited to give our Sippin Creams a fresh, modern look that better reflects the flavors of each product and reflects the true spirit of our brand," said Ned Vickers, Sugarlands founder and president. "Rest assured, while the outside may have gotten a makeover, the same great taste you love is still at the heart of every jar."

To find a Sugarlands retailer near you, visit FindMoonshine or order online at Sugarlands .

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, Sugarlands produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Mark Roger's American Peach Moonshine, Butter Pecan Sippin' Cream, Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which has won multiple prestigious spirits awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).



In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to smooth and mellow the finish. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sugarlands' downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year. The distillery was voted the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best and is rated as TripAdvisor's number one thing to do in Gatlinburg and the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud community supporter, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated nearly $1 million to nonprofits nationwide through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.

Media Contacts:

Sammy Eanes

[email protected]

540-525-0864

SOURCE Sugarlands Distilling Company