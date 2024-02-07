My Place Hotels Enhances Guest Experience Through Partnership With Grubhub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ABERDEEN, S.D., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Place Hotels of America

is partnering with

Grubhub , a leading online and mobile food ordering and delivery platform, to upgrade guests' dining

experience at its hotels. Guests of My Place Hotels can order from Grubhub's network, which includes more than 365,000 restaurants and convenience stores, for delivery directly to the hotel, with $0 delivery fees on eligible orders. The partnership is available at all participating My Place Hotels across the U.S.

Through the partnership, My Place guests can order on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around each property, directing them to the Grubhub Marketplace.

Continue Reading

Through the partnership, My Place guests can order on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around each property, directing them to the Grubhub Marketplace. The hotel location and courier drop-off instructions automatically populate at checkout for maximum ease of use. Guests who affiliate with their hotel will receive one free month of Grubhub+ , Grubhub's loyalty program that provides customers access to unlimited $0 delivery on orders of $12+. This benefit is aimed at further elevating the guest experience.

"One of the highlights of travel is savoring the local cuisine and exploring new flavors, and now My Place guests will have the chance to enjoy those options from the comfort of their hotel room without having to pay delivery fees," said Matt Campbell, COO of My Place Hotels of America. "As the hospitality industry continues to find ways to add customer-focused services and stay on top of what's most important, convenience is key."

"When you're on the road away from home, the last thing you want to deal with is finding great restaurant options in a new place," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Onsite Hospitality at Grubhub. "With this integration, we're making it easier than ever for hotel guests to get a meal, snacks or convenience items delivered right to their hotel."

Consistent with this emphasis on convenience, My Place has always been ahead of the curve, featuring rooms with fully equipped kitchens. This longstanding amenity caters to the needs of guests, offering them the ease of storing and reheating leftovers, and thus enriching their stay.

About My Place Hotels of America, LLC

My Place Hotels of America, LLC ("My Place Hotels") is a hotel franchisor focusing on franchising clean and comfortable hotels with modern rooms, amenities, and excellent customer service, all at an affordable price. The company is based in Aberdeen, SD, and offers two hotel brand options to potential and current franchisees. There are 70 My Place Hotels open across 29 states with over 120 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on franchising with My Place or to book your next stay, please visit myplacehotels/franchising or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for My Place Hotels of America

C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]

SOURCE My Place Hotels of America