SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2024 -- EVOTEK ( ), the premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that seasoned executive, Teresa Annibale, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Accounts. Located in Scottsdale, AZ, Teresa will be taking on an expanded role at EVOTEK leading global strategic accounts to help clients deliver innovative solutions as they scale.

EVOTEK Expands Commitment to Global Account Innovation with Promotion of Teresa Annibale

"Teresa's incredible 6+ year track record as an incredibly successful sales and account leader at EVOTEK made her a natural fit for this new expanded role," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO at EVOTEK. "With her added international leadership experience, I'm excited to see how she continues to inspire and lead our customers as they accelerate into their next phase of transformation and growth."

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape helping businesses find innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself as a market leader, earning many awards for culture, innovation, and growth. Teresa's deep knowledge for international business workflows, combined with her experience in supporting world-class organizations across markets will be critical in her new expanded role to support EVOTEKs continued growth in the Finance, Fortune 5, and Healthcare space.

"I'm extremely proud to be representing EVOTEK at its highest level in this new role," said Teresa Annibale, SVP, Global Accounts at EVOTEK, "EVOTEK shares my deep commitment to support customers in all regions. I am thrilled to lead the Global Accounts team."

