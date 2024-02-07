SMB Fintech Nav Hires Three New Leaders For Continued Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nav , the leading financial health platform for small businesses, has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of three new executives.

By aggregating credit and financial data, Nav has connected SMBs to capital resulting in over $110,000,000 in funding and connected users to over 500,000 credit cards in 2023. Additionally, Nav has welcomed three new executives to their leadership team including James Rauen - VP of Data, Brad Simmons - VP of Marketing, and Landon Pearson - VP of People. Each leader comes from a background of leading popular fintech platforms to explosive growth.

James Rauen comes to Nav from Bill where he served as VP of Analytics and Data Science. Prior to Bill Rauen had leadership roles at both Uber and Google. In his role, James and his team will continue to build Nav's ability to take a proprietary view of a person, a business, an industry, a product, or a transaction to power Nav's world class customer experience.

Brad Simmons comes to Nav from fintech blockchain leader Figure where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Figure, Simmons held leadership roles at Sofi, Ten-X and Experian.



Simmons will drive brand, growth and customer communication strategy helping to deliver on Nav's promise of eliminating irrelevance and subjectivity for small businesses.

Landon Pearson comes to Nav from Martech leader DemandBase where he served as the Chief People Officer and helped the company through multiple stages of growth, expanding from 40 people to over 850 in multiple countries. Pearson will drive Nav's competitive advantage, its people, as the company continues to scale and hire top quality talent.

"I am excited to welcome three new seasoned and respected leaders in tech that have driven growth in their respective areas for world class technology and growth organizations," says Greg Ott, CEO at Nav. "Even more so, I am humbled that they share the vision of what Nav is doing to guide and accelerate small businesses' access to funding to help fuel local economies and overall job creation. James, Brad and Landon are not only brilliant leaders, they are a great fit with the performance-oriented culture at Nav."

With its continued growth, expanded leadership team, and commitment to empowering small businesses, Nav is cementing its position as the go-to platform for financial solutions for SMBs. Small businesses can rely on Nav to help them navigate the complex world of financing and secure the resources they need to thrive and succeed.

About Nav

Nav

is the leading financial health platform for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small business owners transparency in finding the right loan, credit card, banking and other business service options. Nav's unique financial health platform shows cash flow and credit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small business owners can see what financing they can qualify for before they apply. Nav's platform seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.

