Contractor+ Announces Reg CF Round On Wefunder, Propelling The Future Of Field Service Management With Innovative AI Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor+ , the trailblazing B2B SaaS/field service management solution for home improvement contractors, is excited to announce the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) seed round , set to commence on March 1st. This pivotal step is part of Contractor+'s strategic plan to accelerate its growth, solidify its market leadership, and pave the way for a substantial Series A round within the next 24 months.

Boasting a $360K Annual Run Rate, $24k Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), and an additional $6-7k in monthly one-time revenue, Contractor+ continues to outperform growth expectations with an impressive 12% Month-over-Month growth rate. This growth is further augmented by the strategic addition of industry veterans to its board: Liam Bowers from Teel Mountain Capital, who successfully exited Bluestone Analytics to CACI, and Michael Demler, who marked his success with the exit of Brink Software.

The forthcoming funding round is not just a financial leap but also a technological one, as Contractor+ is poised to revolutionize the industry with its patent-pending Contractors Assistant AI. This cutting-edge innovation is designed to transform the day-to-day operations of contractors by providing intelligent, data-driven insights, thereby setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Justin Smith, CEO of Contractor+, shared his vision for the integration of AI into their services, "At Contractor+, we're not just building software; we're working to shape the future of the industry. Our patent-pending Contractors Assistant AI is a game-changer, offering unmatched efficiency and strategic insights. This Reg CF round will catalyze our development, bringing this revolutionary tool to our users and redefining excellence in the field service management sector."

Investors have a unique opportunity to contribute to this groundbreaking venture through a convertible note offering, with a 9.75% interest rate, a 25% discount, and based on a robust $8.1 million valuation. Moreover, early investors are rewarded with a 10% discount on the valuation, underscoring the company's commitment to those who support its vision from the outset.

As Contractor+ embarks on this ambitious journey, it warmly welcomes investors who share its vision for innovation and excellence. With a formidable team, a proven growth trajectory, and a revolutionary AI technology on the horizon, Contractor+ is not just an investment; it's a partnership in shaping the future of field service management.

Contractor+ stands at the forefront of field service management solutions, providing unparalleled tools and resources for home improvement contractors. Committed to innovation, efficiency, and superior service delivery, Contractor+ is dedicated to elevating operational standards and enhancing customer experiences in the construction industry.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service.

