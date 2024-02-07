Paragon Application Systems Celebrates 30Th Anniversary As A Leading Provider Of Payment And ATM Testing Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Paragon Application Systems ( ) - a leading provider of payment testing solutions - is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1994, Paragon has evolved into a global force, shaping the payment industry through innovative technologies, exceptional customer service, and enduring relationships.

Over the past 30 years, Paragon has experienced remarkable growth, innovation, and, most importantly, the cultivation of strong relationships with its clients. This journey has been defined by the dedication of its people and the unwavering support of its customers.

Jim Perry, CEO at

Paragon Application Systems , said: "As we celebrate three decades of excellence, Paragon Application Systems stands as a testament to the power of hard work, innovation, dedication, and meaningful partnerships.

"Our journey has been fueled by a shared commitment to both our employees and our clients. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to our core mission of developing innovative testing solutions, fostering long-term relationships, and making a positive impact on the payments industry for years to come."

Since the very beginning, Paragon has helped the payment industry navigate through significant change. From addressing the challenges posed by the explosive growth of digital payments, the Y2K scare and the complexities of EMV and contactless technology, Paragon has consistently adapted to ensure the company remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Paragon's focus on solving problems, building relationships, and providing value has been central to its success. Treating clients as genuine partners has resulted in enduring partnerships that have spanned 15, 20, and even 25 years.

Looking toward the future, Paragon is excited about the prospects in testing and technology within the dynamic payment industry. With a rich history, a dedicated team, and a clear vision, the company is poised to navigate the industry landscape for another 30 years.

