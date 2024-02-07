Bitcoin ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot Announces Expansion Deal With Large Convenience Store Operator

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitcoin Depot Plans to Install Bitcoin ATMs in Locations Across the US South

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced a retail partnership with a leading operator of convenience stores in the U.S.

Bitcoin Depot plans to install its BTMs in an additional 63 stores across multiple metropolitan areas, strengthening Bitcoin Depot's retail footprint. This partnership augments Bitcoin Depot's comprehensive growth plan, which focuses on increasing its BTM network and continuing to build a robust pipeline of major regional and national retail partners. Last month, the Company announced an additional partnership that includes a deployment of nearly 1,000 BTMs nationally.

“This expansion aligns with our commitment to bringing Bitcoin to the masses,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz.“Our goal is to bring easy and convenient crypto access to a plethora of communities while creating unmatched value for our retail partners and welcoming new customers."

This expansion allows Bitcoin Depot customers to purchase Bitcoin in easy and accessible c-store locations across the South where a variety of additional amenities are available. As part of the partnership, additional Bitcoin Depot's kiosks will now be available in the following states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Bitcoin Depot's products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader digital financial system by conveniently purchasing Bitcoin at Bitcoin ATMs in 48 states. In addition to Bitcoin ATMs, Bitcoin Depot also has BDCheckout enabled for customers to fund their wallets with cash at participating retail locations in 28 states nationwide.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at

