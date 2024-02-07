KP Tissue To Release Its Financial Results And Those Of Kruger Products Inc. For The Fourth Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds an interest in Kruger Products Inc. will release the financial results for KPT and Kruger Products Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Thursday, March 7, 2024 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1-888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650

Via the internet at:

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 14, 2024 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering passcode 631417.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the web site until midnight, March 14, 2024.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding an interest in Kruger Products Inc., which is accounted for as an investment on an equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.9 % interest in Kruger Products Inc. For more information visit .

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products Inc. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products Inc. serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products Inc. manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products Inc. has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit .

