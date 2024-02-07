Reborn Coffee Partners With TOUS Les JOURS Bakery For Distribution Of A Valentine's Day Specialty Coffee Blend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide Offering Celebrating Valentine's and Coffee Amplifies Online Presence

BREA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) ("Reborn", or the "Company"), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced a special distribution partnership with TOUS les JOURS, a franchise French-Asian bakery café chain, to bring an exclusive Valentine's Day coffee blend to TOUS les JOURS' Cerritos, California flagship location and through ecommerce.



TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world.

Reborn Coffee's special Valentine's Day blend is crafted with love, featuring notes that are sure to warm hearts and elevate coffee moments. Available for a limited time in the Cerritos store and online, this exclusive offering invites customers to share in the celebration of love and the joy of coffee with every sip.





“This initiative celebrates the season of love and marks a significant milestone in Reborn Coffee's mission to enhance coffee experiences for TOUS les JOURS consumers in the region,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee.“This Valentine's Day, we are pouring our hearts into every cup, bringing a special blend of our premium beans to the TOUS les JOURS flagship location in Cerritos. We expect the collaboration will be an effective cross selling program, introducing our exclusive coffee to its bakery customers.

“The blend is also available via our website and online ecommerce platform, highlighting our solidified presence in the ecommerce space. We continue to demonstrate remarkable growth and reach through leading online platforms, including Amazon. With an established strategic partnership with Hour Loop and direct sales through our website, we are well positioned to distribute our premium coffee products more efficiently and effectively to customers nationwide, in line with our ongoing commitment to making high-quality coffee accessible to everyone," concluded Kim.

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means"Every day" in French.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit .

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023, which can be found on the SEC's website at . Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the impact of COVID-19 on consumer traffic and costs, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

