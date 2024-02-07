Power Diary Ranked #1 Of 499 Medical Practice Management Systems On G2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer SuccessSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Power Diary today announced that their health practice management software is currently ranked #1 of 499 Medical Practice Management systems on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.Power Diary has also received six awards in G2's Winter 2024 Reports, including Leader (Small Business), Leader, Momentum Leader, Leader (Small Business, Americas), High Performer (Americas) and Users Love Us. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the report-related questions featured in the G2 review form."We're thrilled to receive awards in G2's Winter 2024 Reports, recognition that reflects the Power Diary commitment to excellence in health practice management. Our current standing as #1 in Medical Practice Management is a tribute to our customers' invaluable feedback and support. This fuels our ongoing dedication to empowering practitioners and enhancing the efficiency of health practices." - Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Power Diary.For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews."G2's Market Research team has its pulse on the evolving B2B software and services landscape to help buyers pinpoint the solutions that will be the best fit for them," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "Powered by authentic user feedback, our marketplace – which features over 2,000 categories – represents a true reflection of what's happening in software today. We take pride in arming buyers with insights from G2 reports every quarter, recognizing the top-ranked solutions and vendors across categories, geographies, and company size."To learn more about what real users have to say about Power Diary, visit G2's Power Diary review page.###ABOUT POWER DIARYPower Diary is online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.

