City of Kingsburg, CA Deployed A Planning With GovPilot

City of Kingsburg, CA expands their partnership with the government management software provider to streamline operations and services in the municipality.

KINGSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Customer Since 2022 with 5 Total Modules DeployedThe City of Kingsburg, CA has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices for 2024 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Fresno County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.This partnership aims to provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot's customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Kingsburg.City of Kingsburg added the following solutions to their municipality:Planning ModuleAll additional software solutions deployed by Kingsburg in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page.About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

