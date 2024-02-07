Good People, Cool Things Launches New Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Good People, Cool Things Logo

The Podcast's 7th Installment Features Unique Founders and Creators, Giving Listeners a Slice of Americana

- Joey HeldAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Good People, Cool Things , a podcast featuring conversations with business owners and creatives, today announced the launch of its new season, the seventh in the show's run.“It's incredible to be approaching 200 episodes of Good People, Cool Things,” said Joey Held, the show's host and producer.“The beard is a little greyer as this new season kicks off, but the spirit is stronger than ever. I hope listeners walk away from - or even better, walk during - the show with a renewed sense of excitement. You never know when you'll start your next cool thing.”This season builds on the show's theme of exploring unusual careers and fascinating entrepreneurs and creatives. Guests on this season include a Hollywood stunt pilot sharing stories of his hair-raising rides and a woman who left a board position in higher education to create a magazine that highlights women in audio storytelling. Additionally, listeners will hear from a company founder blending hip-hop, books, and clothing to bring communities together and an online swim instructor for adults.Fan favorite segments are also returning for the new season, including the Top 3 and the corny joke that concludes each episode.Good People, Cool Things Season 7 is available starting on February 7 on all podcast platforms and at goodpeoplecoolthings.About Good People, Cool ThingsFounded in 2020, Good People, Cool Things is a weekly podcast of conversations with entrepreneurs, creatives, and other good people doing things we don't often hear about. Hosted by writer Joey Held, creator of Fun Fact Friyay and the author of Kind, But Kind of Weird: Short Stories on Life's Relationships , the show seeks to teach listeners about something new and exciting, creating inspiration to do their own cool thing. Previous guests have included Taboo and Super Scattergories creator Brian Hersch, American Idol contestant Kate Watson, Bicycling with Butterflies author Sara Dykman, and former NBA star Baron Davis.For media inquiries, contact:Joey Held...

Joey Held

Good People, Cool Things

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram