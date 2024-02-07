Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 27.37% To Reach US$9,623.132 Million By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The wide-bandgap power semiconductor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.37% from US$1,769.826 million in 2022 to US$9,623.132 million by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wide-bandgap power semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.37% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$9,623.132 million by 2029.The increasing adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, along with market developments, is enhancing the attractiveness and profitability of the wide bandgap power semiconductor materials industry.Wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, when subjected to modifications with molecular species, display unique optical and electronic characteristics. These components stand out due to their smaller size, faster operation, improved reliability, and greater efficiency compared to silicon-based counterparts in power electronics. The distinctive scientific and technological features of WBG power semiconductors have contributed to their increasing popularity in high-performance optoelectronic and electronic devices. With a growing demand for consumer electronics and technologies such as fast charging in the present era, the market for WBG semiconductors is anticipated to witness significant expansion. These devices transform their physical attributes at high frequencies, while their chemical and mechanical properties find applications in optoelectronic applications. The combination of high performance and unique properties is creating new opportunities and laying the groundwork for the market's growth in the coming years.Access sample report or view details:In the realm of wide-bandgap power semiconductors, various materials play crucial roles in determining the performance and efficiency of electronic devices. Notable materials within this category include Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Diamond , Gallium Oxide, and Aluminium Nitride. Silicon Carbide (SiC) is recognized for its ability to handle high temperatures and voltage, making it suitable for power electronics. Gallium Nitride (GaN) is valued for its high electron mobility, enhancing its efficiency in electronic devices. Diamond, with its exceptional thermal conductivity, contributes to heat management in semiconductors. Gallium Oxide and Aluminium Nitride also exhibit unique properties, contributing to the diverse applications of wide-bandgap power semiconductors. These materials collectively propel advancements in electronic technologies, enabling devices with smaller footprints, faster operation, and improved reliability. As the demand for high-performance electronic devices continues to rise, the market for wide-bandgap power semiconductors, driven by these materials, is poised for significant growth.The application spectrum of wide-bandgap power semiconductors encompasses critical sectors driving technological innovation. Notably, these semiconductors find integral use in Data Centers, where the demand for efficient power management and high-performance electronic components is paramount. The renewable energy generation sector benefits from the advanced capabilities of wide-bandgap semiconductors, as they enhance the efficiency of power conversion in renewable energy systems. In the realm of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles , these semiconductors play a pivotal role, contributing to the development of efficient and compact power electronics for electric drivetrains. Motor drives, another key application, witness improved performance and energy efficiency through the incorporation of wide-bandgap power semiconductors. As these applications continue to drive the evolution of electronic technologies, the market for wide-bandgap power semiconductors is expected to witness sustained growth, propelled by the diverse and critical roles they play in advancing these sectors.The expansion of the market for wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductors in the United States is fueled by the increasing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices across various industries. Moreover, the surge in interest in electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy sources contribute to the growing demand for WBG power semiconductors in the country, resulting in an overall market expansion. The significance of WBG power semiconductors is highlighted in applications across consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy, where they outperform traditional silicon-based devices in terms of performance and efficiency. Examples of these semiconductors include silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) components. The evolving landscape of electric vehicles and the broader adoption of renewable energy further contribute to the escalating demand for WBG power semiconductors in the United States.In the realm of semiconductor technology, prominent players such as ROHM Semiconductor, Wolfspeed, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Semikron Danfoss, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Inc., Navitas Semiconductor, and Microchip Technology Inc. are at the forefront. These industry-leading companies contribute significantly to the advancements and innovations in the semiconductor landscape, each bringing its expertise and cutting-edge technologies to shape the future of electronic components.The market analytics report segments the wide-bandgap power semiconductor market on the following basis:.By MaterialoSilicon CarbideoGallium NitrideoDiamondoGallium OxideoAluminium Nitride. By ApplicationoData CentersoRenewable Energy GenerationoHybrid and Electric VehiclesoMotor Drives.By GeographyoAmericas.USA.OthersoEurope Middle East and Africa.UK.Germany.France.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.Taiwan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ROHM Semiconductor.Wolfspeed, Inc..STMicroelectronics.Infineon Technologies AG.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.Semikron Danfoss.Texas Instruments.Analog Devices, Inc..Navitas Semiconductor.Microchip Technology IncExplore More Reports:.Silicon Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market:.Logic Semiconductor Market:.RF Power Semiconductor Market:

