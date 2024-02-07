Deep Indian Kitchen Launches Kati Street Wraps, An Indian Street Cart Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Frozen Products Deliver Toasted Texture & Vibrant Flavors in 2 Minutes

Deep Indian Kitchen , the restaurant-quality, frozen Indian food brand recently named one of America's fastest-growing emerging brands1, is thrilled to announce the national launch of its first frozen, handheld product line Kati Street Wraps. The brand's latest innovation brings the flavor, texture, and crunch of an Indian street food experience to homes across America in a grab-and-go format with only 2 minutes of microwave prep – no street cart needed. Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps are sold individually and now available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. They will be available at additional retailers including Publix, Target, and Giant in the coming months.

Unlike current single-serve frozen burritos and wraps, which can become mushy after microwaving, Deep Indian Kitchen's new Kati Street Wraps deliver a unique toasted texture and a vibrant, rich flavor experience - just like the Katis made famous by street carts in India and Indian restaurants in America. The wraps are the first to be made with handmade paratha (Indian bread) that crisps in the microwave in an included crisping sleeve and, while most burritos and wraps have rice and beans as fillers, Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps do not. Instead, they are only filled with the premium quality and flavors of its leading entrees', such as its Chicken Tikka Masala's juicy, marinated chicken in a slow-simmered sauce prepared with freshly ground spices. Now, the flavors that Indian food fans know and love are available in a high-protein, microwave format for an easy lunch, dinner, or snack – at home or on the go. Deep Indian Kitchen's Kati Street Wraps are offered nationally in five delicious varieties:



Chicken Tikka Masala

Butter Chicken

Spinach Paneer

Chicken Curry Potato & Pea Samosa

"The demand for global flavors and street food is growing rapidly, but most consumers don't have the time or expertise to make them themselves and lack authentic solutions in the grocery store. That's why we're excited to introduce our innovative Kati Street Wraps and share the best of Indian street flavors and textures with consumers across the US," said Kiernan Laughlin, General Manager of Deep Indian Kitchen. "We spent over a year developing and customizing our handmade paratha wraps specifically to deliver the perfect flavor and crunch inside a crisping sleeve after only 2 minutes in the microwave. The final result replicates the Kati street cart experience and each bite will transport customers to the streets of India from almost anywhere."

This innovation comes at a time when 49% of consumers say they are interested in global street foods – doubling their presence on restaurant menus in the US over the last 10 years, according to a recent report from research firm Datassential. Aligning with consumer interests, Kati Street Wraps offers consumers a restaurant-quality meal made with ingredients sourced directly from India. To learn more about Deep Indian Kitchen, check out deepindiankitchen or follow along on social media @deepindiankitchen.

deepindiankitchen

or follow along on social media

@deepindiankitchen .

1Instacart 2023 Fastest-Growing Emerging Brands List, Dec. 2023

About Deep Indian Kitchen

The Deep Indian Kitchen brand was created and launched in 2019. It is owned by Deep Foods Inc., the 3-generation Indian-American family company that has been the largest manufacturer of Indian food for the Indian-American community since 1977. True to the "Deep" name, which symbolizes "enlightenment" in India, the brand was created to help all Americans learn more about India by elevating and expanding access to modern, high-quality Indian food, and guiding them through the cuisine's vast culinary experiences. Deep Indian Kitchen has quickly become one of the fastest-growing food brands in the US.

Its deeply flavorful, ready-in-minutes meals, breads, and appetizers are currently available in the frozen section of more than 20,000 stores nationwide, as well as at its 3 fast-casual Deep Indian Kitchen restaurants in New York City and New Jersey.

Deep Indian Kitchen's roots in enlightenment extend to its mission to share the best of Indian culture through food that not only tastes good but also does good. Every purchase of Deep Indian Kitchen's products benefits the Deepkiran Foundation, a company-founded charitable organization, which helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India.

For more information on Deep Indian Kitchen or to find Deep Indian Kitchen products at the store, visit deepindiankitchen and follow the brand on social media, @deepindiankitche.

