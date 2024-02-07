Alan AI Assessed Awardable For Department Of Defense Work In The CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan AI, a pioneer in leveraging Generative AI technology to revolutionize user interactions within enterprise applications, today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Alan AI offers a singular Generative AI Assistant for any workflow across diverse vendor applications. Unlike a chat assistant, Alan AI's solution provides an immersive user experience by leveraging existing GUIs and explainability of the AI decision-making process. Their AI solution has broad applicability across various industries, including Government, Manufacturing, Energy, Aviation, Higher Education, and Cloud Operations.

"We believe that Generative AI will completely replace business logic and integration layers, " said Ramu Sunkara , Co-Founder and CEO of Alan AI. "Alan AI's ' Unified Brain ' is interconnecting enterprise applications, APIs and static and dynamic data sources to streamline any enterprise workflow delivering productivity gains for daily operations."

Alan AI's' video, 'Generative AI Platform for Streamlining Business Processes,' accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which Alan AI's solution assists an enterprise workflow by streamlining the business process across multi-vendor applications while offering an immersive experience via maintaining user context and integrating smoothly with existing App GUIs.

Alan AI provides a comprehensive solution with user-friendly abstractions for all relevant technologies, including Large Language Models from OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Mistral, delivered through a low-code solution designed for rapid deployment.

Alan AI was recognized in a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions.

Government customers interested in viewing the video solution

can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.

About Alan AI:

Alan AI ( ), pioneered AI solutions to facilitate natural language interactions with enterprise applications across mobile and desktop platforms. The company supports text and voice interfaces, revolutionizing the way users engage with technology.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of

post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most

significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All

awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures

and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial

Intelligence Office.

