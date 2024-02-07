Equinor ASA: Notifiable Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has purchased shares in Equinor ASA.
Jannicke Nilsson, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 7 February 2024 purchased 3000 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 290.00 per share.
Details of the purchase of shares are set forth in the attached notification.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
