Revecore Earns Fourth Consecutive Best In KLAS Award For Complex Claims

Setting the standard in complex claims: Best in KLAS 2024

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revecore, the leading provider of complex claims and revenue integrity solutions for hospitals, proudly announces its fourth consecutive win as the Best in KLAS vendor for Complex Claims in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. This recognition sets a new Best in KLAS record of most consecutive wins in the Complex Claims category.

The Best in KLAS awards recognize software and services companies who excel in helping health care professionals improve patient care. The annual rankings are based on extensive feedback from providers across the country. A Best in KLAS award signifies the trust and confidence providers place in the top vendors, as well as the vendors' partnership and commitment to providers.

“We are honored to work with exceptional providers and want to thank all of our clients for their continued trust and partnership in improving financial outcomes,” said Dave Wojczynski, CEO of Revecore.“Earning Best in KLAS four years in a row reflects our dedication to creating a seamless client experience while delivering maximum, compliant reimbursement. We achieve these results through the unwavering commitment of our employees, who embrace the hospital's mission as our mission. This award is a testament to their expertise, passion, and diligence. Client insights from KLAS enable us to continuously improve and shape our solutions, always working toward the ultimate goal of empowering hospitals to deliver the highest quality care to patients and communities. When we achieve that goal, everybody wins.”

What Revecore Clients are Saying:

“The highlight of this firm is the people. We have had consistency with the firm for years because we have always had the same person to go to. I can also email an executive and get a response. I have all of the information to talk to whoever I need. The firm does a good job, so I would promote them to anyone.” ~VP/Other Executive, Nov. 2023

About Revecore

Revecore is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayment and denials recovery and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. Revecore serves 1,200 hospitals across the country in 45 states, offering hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. For more information, please visit .

