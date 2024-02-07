Japanese Woman Tourist Goes Missing In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Uttara Kannada, (Karnataka) Feb 7 (IANS) A Japanese woman tourist went missing from Gokarna town in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

The missing Japanese national is identified as 40-year-old Yumi Yamazaki.

According to police, the woman stayed at a nature camp near Bangle Gudda near Gokarna.

At about 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, she had gone out of the camp and was missing since then.

After searching for her unsuccessfully, her husband Dai Yamazaki filed a complaint with the Gokarna police station. The police have registered the case and launched a hunt for the missing Japanese woman.

Further details were awaited.

