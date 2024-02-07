Anti Crease Agent Market Share, Top Key Players, Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Anti Crease Agent Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on anti crease agent market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global anti crease agent market size reached US$ 853.1 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,232.9 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2024-2032.

Request a Free Sample Report: /anti-crease-agent-market/requestsample

An anti-crease agent is a specialized chemical compound used in the textile industry to reduce creasing and wrinkling in fabrics during processing. This agent plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality and appearance of textiles, especially during wet-processing operations, including dyeing, bleaching, and washing. The application of anti-crease agents is vital for maintaining the integrity and aesthetic appeal of fabrics, as it helps in minimizing the formation of unwanted creases and wrinkles that can occur due to mechanical actions during processing. The working mechanism of anti-crease agents involves improving the fabric's flexibility and reducing its stiffness, which in turn minimizes the fiber-to-fiber and fiber-to-metal friction. This action helps in preventing the formation of permanent creases during the various stages of textile processing.



Market Trends:

The increasing demand in the textile industry is driving the global market. Anti crease agents play a crucial role in improving the quality and durability of fabrics, making them essential in textile manufacturing.

Moreover, the rise in consumer awareness regarding fabric care and quality is further augmenting the growth of the market. Today's consumers are more informed and are seeking high-quality fabrics that require minimal maintenance. This shift in consumer preferences is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate anti crease agents in their fabric processing, thus fueling the market growth. Furthermore, innovations in chemical formulations and processing techniques have led to the development of more effective and environmentally friendly anti crease agents. Such advancements are attracting attention from environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory bodies, further propelling the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Fineotex Chemical Limited

Golden Technologia

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Prochem Ltd

Sarex Chemicals Siam Pro Dyechem Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, cross-linking chemical, and application.

Type Insights:



Dye-bath Lubricant Wet Processing Lubricant

Cross-linking Chemical Insights:



Dimethylolurea (DMU)

Dimethylol Ethylene Urea (DMEU)

Dimethyl Dihydroxy Ethylene Urea (DMDHEU)

Dimethylpropyleneurea (DMPU) Trimethylol Melamine (TMM)

Application Insights:



Personal Use Public Use

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

--

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163