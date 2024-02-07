All Star Healthcare Solutions Earns Clearlyrated's Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, received ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction Awards.

"It's an honor to have our signature 'Red Carpet' Service recognized, especially when it's based on feedback from the healthcare organizations and clinicians we serve," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President.

"These awards reflect the authentic and caring relationships our people forge with every interaction," he added. "Our consultants and business partners, including our Online Services' team members, are absolutely dedicated to delivering superior support so clients and providers can focus on what they do best: providing quality, compassionate care."

All Star earned a Client Net Promoter® Score of 83.7 percent, rating significantly higher than the industry average of 36 percent in 2023. It also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 (out of 10) from more than 81 percent of job candidates, substantially higher than the industry average of 50 percent. The company's Talent Net Promoter® Score landed at 73.7 percent, more than twice the industry average.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards , in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, are issued annually. Winners are proven industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients and candidates. On average, clients and candidates partnering with winning agencies are 60 percent more likely to be completely satisfied with services provided than those working with non-winning agencies.

"Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success-cheers to you all!" said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions ® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

