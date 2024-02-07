Vitalware By Health Catalyst Earns Best In KLAS Achievement In Chargemaster Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"

Nasdaq: HCAT ), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that VitalCDM, Vitalware by Health Catalyst's flagship hospital chargemaster solution , ranked number one in the Revenue Cycle - Chargemaster Management category of the "2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services."



"Each day, our team members dedicate themselves to delivering world-class service and product excellence in support of our clients and their financial and regulatory needs. As price transparency and revenue challenges continue to mount for hospitals and health systems, an accurate and reliable chargemaster solution has never been more critical. This Best in KLAS achievement is a validation of our team's deep commitment to this important work, and we are grateful," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

According to KLAS Research (KLAS), Best in KLAS is an annual report recognizing software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. The ranking directly results from client interviews and feedback from thousands of providers over the last year.

In providing feedback to KLAS, a recently surveyed client shared, "Vitalware VitalCDM is an excellent tool. It meets the needs that we use it for, and we recommend it all the time. If I'm trying to make sure we have done something right, I often check it against what Health Catalyst has done, and I trust what they have done" (VP/Other Executive, September 2023).

Another client shared, "Health Catalyst has been very supportive of our organization. The engagement truly feels like picking up a phone and calling a friend because the vendor is always there and willing to do whatever we need them to do" (Manager, August 2023).

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research.

This is the fifth year VitalCDM has been recognized as the top-performing chargemaster management tool by KLAS. VitalCDM enables hospital personnel to manage an entire chargemaster - and all related data files - within one complete, user-friendly system, enabling hospital billing departments to operate more transparently, price strategically, and consistently present an accurate bill or claim.

The 2024 Best in KLAS report is available here .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

