ACE And Skillpath Partnership Expands Education Accessibility For Business And Healthcare Administration Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SkillPath training completers can transfer their earned credits to ACE's MBA, M.S. in Organizational Leadership or Master of Healthcare Administration program

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE ) recently partnered with SkillPath to create career-advancing educational opportunities for professionals wishing to enter business and healthcare fields. Learners who complete SkillPath's Advanced Business Management program can have their credits transcribed by ACE, then transfer them to its MBA , M.S. in Organizational Leadership or Master of Healthcare Administration program.

SkillPath conducts over 9,000 training sessions each year for several national organizations, including all four major sports leagues, all six branches of the U.S. armed forces and three branches of the federal government.

"We are thrilled to partner with SkillPath," ACE CEO and President Geordie Hyland said. "Their commitment to career-advancing education aligns strongly with our mission at ACE. Our relationship allows more professionals to access education that moves them toward their goals of career advancement and increased earnings."

"Partnering with ACE means strengthening our common goal to provide high-quality learning that generates personal and professional growth," SkillPath Vice President of Content Katie Parrish said. "We have decades of experience partnering with industry leaders like ACE, and we can't wait to see the expansive benefits of this collaborative effort."

For more information about partnerships with ACE, click here to connect with the education solutions team.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing.

ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

About SkillPath

A leader in learning and development since 1989, SkillPath is your partner for continued training and success. The company provides professionals worldwide with proven resources for lifelong learning – professional skills development, instruction and guidance designed to keep learners confidently at the top of their game. With a deep breadth of live and self-paced learning content, along with expert guidance to keep you on the right track, SkillPath helps you to perform your best. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, SkillPath's mission is to develop the next generation of leaders and shows its support through scholarship and mentoring opportunities.

