Evisit Awarded Best In KLAS For Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR)

2024 Best In KLAS: Software and Services Report.

Of all eligible virtual care solutions, eVisit received the highest score for overall

performance.

eVisit also earned top marks in five of the report's six customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, relationship, and value.

"Healthcare delivery is in the midst of rapid change as health systems face unprecedented economic, workforce, operational, and competitive challenges," stated Sachin Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of eVisit. "As virtual care deployments from the COVID era are revisited and rationalized, we believe it's imperative for eVisit to continue investing in clinical change management, process improvement, and technology capabilities to enable care transformation. We graciously accept this validation of our efforts and the trust our health system partners place in us. We also congratulate our fellow Best in KLAS winners and their commitment to driving innovation in healthcare delivery."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.



"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring." -Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO

Customer Comments

The 2024 Best in KLAS report features anonymous comments from dozens of eVisit customers and end-users who shared their experience using the company's virtual care solution. Among them were:

Nurse: "We came from a platform that was very unstable, and it was very difficult for the vendor to provide support. Our old application was not customizable; it was just an out-of-the-box product. With eVisit's platform, things have been the complete opposite. The stability of the platform is excellent. It has improved the clinician and patient experience scores, and eVisit has been very easy to work with in terms of catering the product, to an extent, to how we use it on a daily basis." (Quoted Nov. 2023)

About eVisit

eVisit is the leading virtual care transformation partner for innovative health systems and large, complex healthcare delivery organizations. Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the company supports seamless integration of virtual care initiatives across service lines with configurable workflows and clinical expertise to increase access, improve quality, and optimize the productivity of clinical teams while improving the financial resilience of health systems. eVisit is trusted by several of the Top 20 leading US health systems, and the company's leaders have a combined 100+ years of experience in partnering with health systems. Learn more at

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.

