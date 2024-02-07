Enable Injections Appoints David Kroekel As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Promotion supports commitment to continued manufacturing and product development success for enFuse® platform -

CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing the

enFuse® platform of wearable drug delivery systems, today announced the appointment of David Kroekel, previously Senior Vice President, Product Development and Operations at Enable, to Chief Operating Officer. In this critical position, Mr. Kroekel will play an important role leading the ongoing engineering, manufacturing, and supply of the Company's enFuse technology.

"David brings a wealth of experience in cross-functional collaboration, infrastructure development, and engineering excellence in medical device manufacturing and development," said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "In the past year, Enable has poised itself for long-term commercial success and increasing product demand – with the U.S. FDA approval of the Company's first enFuse combination product, and three high-value collaborations with both new and existing partners. David's leadership at Enable has played a pivotal role in our Company's success to date and we are excited to have him in this new position as COO as we continue driving innovation for enFuse and bringing this game-changing technology to our partners, HCPs, and most importantly – patients."

Mr. Kroekel has more than 35 years of experience in medical device, combination product operations, and product development. Prior to Enable, Mr. Kroekel was the Biomedical Global Head of Operations at DSM Biomedical, responsible for global leadership of biologics and medical materials manufacturing, and also previously served as the Sr. Director of Innovation, where he led new product development and innovation. Prior to DSM, Mr. Kroekel held various senior positions in the medical device industry for companies like Flowonix Medical, Teleflex Medical, and Arrow International's EMEA business unit in Belgium. Mr. Kroekel earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Lehigh University.

"As the first-ever hands-free wearable technology that allows patients to self-administer large-volume medications without an IV or syringe pump, enFuse is a breakthrough in meeting patient needs with new and innovative solutions. I look forward to leading and advancing how our manufacturing and product development teams increase the capabilities and efficiencies in delivering our wearable technology to more patients," said David Kroekel, Chief Operating Officer of Enable Injections.

This strategic leadership reinforcement follows the recent U.S. FDA approval and launch of the Company's first enFuse combination product.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharma partners to conduct clinical trials and planning for joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse technology. The Company continues to selectively add to its list of pharmaceutical partners, with indications and patient populations who will benefit from the enFuse system.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: .

