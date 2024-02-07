Frontier Airlines Announces Promotions Among Executive Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced several promotions among its executive leadership team. Howard Diamond has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Legal and Corporate Affairs; Steve Schuller has been named Senior Vice President, Human Resources; and Jeffrey Moore has been promoted to Vice President, Technical Operations.



Diamond and Schuller's promotions became effective February 1, 2024 and Moore's promotion becomes effective March 15, 2024. Diamond and Schuller report to Frontier CEO Barry Biffle. Moore reports to Senior Vice President of Operations Trevor Stedke.

Diamond has served as the company's Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary since 2014. Prior to that he served as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Thales USA, Inc., as well as Chief Counsel at BAE Systems Land and Armaments, f/k/a United Defense, LP. He began his legal career as an officer in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, after which he served as a litigation associate at the law firm Sherman & Howard. Diamond holds a B.A. from Wesleyan University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Schuller joined Frontier in September 2018 as Vice President, Human Resources. He has more than 30 years of HR expertise, having worked in leadership roles for a variety of companies from entrepreneurial start-ups to global corporations, including Wyndham Worldwide and JC Penney. Prior to joining Frontier, Schuller served as Vice President of Talent and Chief Learning Officer for Catapult Health, a national healthcare company focused on worksite preventative health. He holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

Jeffrey Moore has nearly 25 years of aviation maintenance experience and joined Frontier in 2012 as Director, Technical Services, rebuilding the Engineering, Programs, Planning and Reliability organizations. He was promoted to Sr. Director, Technical Operations in early 2020 with an expanded role including responsibility for all line and field maintenance operations. Moore began his career as an aircraft mechanic and later served as Director Technical Services and Director Quality Control at Pinnacle Airlines.

“Each of these individuals has been instrumental in the growth of our company,” said Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines.“They lead critical functions within the organization and have fostered meaningful evolution in each of their respective areas. I wish to thank them for their continued support in helping to lead Frontier Airlines into the future.”

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to“Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 136 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

CONTACT: Media Information: 720.374.4560 ...