New Survey Highlights Dire State Of Nursing In 2024, Finds Optimism From Nurses Still In Profession

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelyCare , a leading healthcare talent platform, has announced the results of its comprehensive survey of nearly 3,000 nursing professionals nationwide, providing an in-depth look at the nursing experience and the profound dedication of those who remain by the bedside in 2024. The historic healthcare labor shortage has placed a remarkable strain on both healthcare systems and workers. Against this backdrop, "Trends in Nursing 2024: The New Normal for America's Most Trusted Profession," reveals a world where understaffed floors, routine overtime calls, and compromised care quality have become distressingly ordinary.



Why are a significant number of nursing professionals, approximately 83%, expressing worry about the state of the profession? The survey revealed vital insights into their daily experience:



Considering a Career Shift: Nearly 77% are contemplating a job change this year, with 45% considering leaving the profession entirely.

Staffing Challenges: 46% regularly work in understaffed environments, with 84% covering additional shifts on a weekly basis.

Safety and Support: 28% do not feel safe at their job, while 39% report that they feel unsupported. Patient Care Dynamics: 63% of Registered Nurses and 76% of Certified Nursing Assistants said that they were responsible for 9 or more patients on a regular shift.

The survey also captured the dedication and hope of nursing professionals. Respondents chose“helping people” and“caring for patients” as the top two most meaningful parts of the job. Nearly 74% were hopeful that they could spend more time talking to patients in 2024. To do so, however, they will need help. When queried about job satisfaction,“additional staffing” was prioritized over“higher salary” by respondents.

Anonymous survey respondents emphasized the importance of patient care and the need for adequate staffing.“I would hire more staff so we can provide the best quality care at all times. It hurts me when I know I can't do more for my patients due to lack of staff,” wrote one respondent. Another respondent noted,“I wish I had more time to meet my patients' wants and needs related to their care. Due to the nurse-to-patient ratio, I am always behind and struggling to catch up.”

“We all know what the proper ratios for safe staffing are in our various settings. The fact that so many clinicians are caring for well over these recommended limits is very detrimental to patients,” said Lynn Barry, Vice President of Clinical Operations, IntelyCare.“These are nurses and aides who entered the profession to impact patient care but now find themselves enduring longer work hours and heavier workloads. The guilt that comes with not giving patients the time and attention they deserve takes a real emotional toll on nurses. And when you have a workforce that is motivated to provide quality care, you can't expect to retain them if you're hindering that.”

The full report, "Trends in Nursing 2024: The New Normal for America's Most Trusted Profession," is available at .

About IntelyCare

IntelyCare is the most comprehensive healthcare talent platform where care settings of every kind can promote their unique value and every type of work need to the largest community of quality nurses looking for opportunities that better fit their lives. Every day, we match top nursing talent with the best work opportunities by combining our AI-based platform and industry-leading support to provide the highest level of service. At IntelyCare, we are committed to granting nurses access to a diverse range of work options and enabling facilities to highlight why they provide an exceptional work environment. In doing this, nurses can construct the optimal work situation to fulfill their career and lifestyle goals while facilities are able to construct the optimal workforce mix needed to run their business with confidence.

