Stryker Declares A $0.80 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share payable April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024, representing an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.
About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at .
Contacts
For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or ...
For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or ...
MENAFN07022024004107003653ID1107822418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.